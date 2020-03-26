‘Vol Piper’ raises money for Second Harvest

If your neighborhood has a Facebook page, expect to hear the sound of bagpipes.

Tyler Roy, aka the Vol Piper, has devised a fundraiser for Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee, whose inventory has been seriously depleted by the shutdown of the restaurant business due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Roy inherited a set of bagpipes from his late uncle, Bill Powell, and taught himself to play. Here’s what he said on the Facebook page he created to publicize his fundraiser:

“The Vol Piper is on a mission to raise the spirits of brave, socially distanced Knoxvillians as COVID-19 continues to force everyone indoors.

“I’ll be going to a Knoxville neighborhood each day of the pandemic – while I’m still allowed to at least. I might even bring along some special guest pipers (at a safe distance).

“We’re also going to be raising funds for Second Harvest Food Bank throughout. They’re in big trouble right now as they normally get their food to distribute through restaurants (which are mostly closed). But people aren’t any less hungry! So, if you’re moved by the music, please give a few bucks.

“Edit: We’re up to $1,390 so far in the first 10 hours (some people are choosing to donate directly) – YOU ARE ALL AMAZING!

“Edit 2: Holy Cannoli! $1,900 in the first 22 hours!”

If you’re interested in the Vol Piper making an appearance in your ’hood, contact him here.