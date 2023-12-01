Tour de Lights: Colorful and fun

Join us for the last Mountain Commerce Challenge event as we end the year with a festive celebration! We will decorate our bikes together and join the Tour de Lights bike ride through downtown on Saturday, December 9, starting at 4 p.m. If you don’t want to bike, a group of folks will be walking as well! Register here

And look for these 10 events happening this week:

Ongoing

Holidays on Ice – thru Jan. 2, 2024: 10-1 p.m., Market Square. Info: City of Knoxville at 865-215-4423. Enjoy skating under the stars and twinkling lights while listening to music every night. Operating dates and hours subject to change without notice due to weather, check Facebook for updates. Schedule and tickets available online.

Saturday, December 2

SlowKno Saturday Trail Run: 8 a.m., Meads Quarry. Free. Info: Slowkno Running Club. Check Facebook for updates.

AMBC Work Party: 9-noon, Sharps Ridge. Free. Info: Appalachian Mountain Bike Club. Our monthly work party. We’ll provide tools – bring water, gloves and safety glasses. Lunch served at noon with drinks and beers. Details online.

Sunday, December 3

Dirty South Half Marathon & 10K Trail Race: 9 a.m., Meads Quarry. Info: Knoxville Track Club. 13.1-mile course traverses the Forks of the River Wildlife Area, William Hastie Park, Marie Myers Park, Ross Marble Quarry, Ijams Nature Center and other haunts of the Urban Wilderness. Kids run starts at 8:30 a.m. Register online.

FCP Tuesday Night Ride: 6 p.m., Check Facebook for location. Free. Info: Fountain City Pdalers Bike Shop at 865-357-1580. Weekly ride continues all year long via bike lights. Routes vary each week. We will stay as a group and make plenty of stops to keep it that way. Details and weather updates online.

Slow/Kno Tuesday Run: 6:30 p.m., Suttree Landing Park. Free. Info: SlowKno Running Club. Our Tuesday night runs are out and backs so they can be made shorter, but the base run is ~3 miles. Meet at the Pavilion. Updates on our Facebook page.

Yoga for Climbers: 7:30 p.m., Onsight Rock Gym. Info: Onsight Rock Gym at 865-888-9123. Classes are designed to complement training for climbing, with a balance of strength, mobility and breath work. Open to all levels. Register online.

Saturday, December 9

Tour de Lights Holiday Bike Ride, Market & Expo: 3:30 p.m., Mary Costa Plaza. Free. Info: Bike Walk Knoxville. Kick off with a Holiday Market & Expo. Costume judging for you and your bike starts at 4:15 p.m. Ride begins at 5:30 p.m. and covers ~5 miles through East Knoxville with a grand finale down Gay St. Register online.

Sunday, December 10

Birds of Prey Hike: 1 p.m., Seven Islands State Birding Park. Cost $8. Info: Seven Islands State Birding Park at 715-630-6848. We will hike 3-miles and look for hawks, vultures, kestrels, owls and eagles. We will learn about the habitats used by our native birds of prey and the field marks needed to identify them. Register online.

AMBC Holiday Soiree: 6-10 p.m., Crafty Bastard Brewery Baker Creek. Free. Info: Appalachian Mountain Bike Club. Gather with your mountain biking family at the new Crafty Brewery at Baker Creek for a HOLLY JOLLY good time! We’ll have snacks, games and good cheer! Details online.

Carol Evans is executive director of Legacy Parks Foundation. Find dozens of outdoors events at outdoorknoxville.com