Old water wheel keeps grinding and ‘rolling on the river’

The Cable Grist Mill, at the far end of Cades Cove, has been milling grain since the early 1870s, originally to feed the settlers and residents of the cove. Today this overshot water wheel and millstone turn corn into meal for entertainment and purchase by thousands of visitors to our Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

To get a different perspective, I slid down the embankment to be nearly level with the main axle. Using my tripod and slow shutter speed I was able to capture the movement of the water. The image was converted to black and white because the bright spring green foliage was a distraction from my intent to show the motion of the water.

The Knoxville Photo 2020 photography exhibition is on display at the Emporium at 100 South Gay St. through July 31. Stop in to see 43 beautiful and creative photographs featured in this show.

