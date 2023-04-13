World renowned photographer Henri Cartier-Bresson is noted for his photographic work and writing of capturing “the decisive moment.” Though subject to interpretation, it is generally taken to mean capturing an image at the precise moment that something special happens.

This week, I present three images where I had my camera ready and captured action that tells a story or leaves the viewer pondering. No prize winners, but fun none-the-less.

The first image I captured is a local cow lying on the ground. She poked her head around the tree to see what I was doing. Whimsical and different, it brings a smile to my face each time I see it.

Next is a young girl leaving a petting zoo with her empty bucket. Dad tried to help carry it, but she would have none of it. Her cute purple boots are a bonus.

Last is an old fisherman working in the fish market of Essaouira, Morocco. An interesting subject, the decisive moment was when he lifted the cigarette to his lips. When I view this, I must wonder about the two hats tied to his head and the multiple layers of coats as I was wearing shorts on that warm day.

Photography is storytelling without words. Always look for the story and when possible, capture the decisive moment.

Photographer Chris and painter Robin Rohwer each week share a painting or photograph that captured their interest in hopes that it will also capture yours. They have a small studio and gallery in the Phoenix Building at 418 South Gay Street where you can stop and see their work. Their website is www.ChristopherRobinArts.com. All works are copyright protected.