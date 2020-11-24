Thanksgiving 1955

1955: Everybody liked Ike! Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on the bus in Montgomery, Alabama. Disneyland opened to the public for the very first time in July. Doctor Jonas Salk’s Polio Vaccine was approved for use in April, marking the beginning of the end of the terrible disease. Steve Jobs and Bill Gates were born.

Jean and Joe Puchalski, friends from Connecticut, sent this really interesting piece from the Easton Courier News. If I say something nice about the publication, perhaps they won’t try to sue me. It’s a non-profit partnership between the School of Communication, Media & the Arts in the College of Arts and Sciences at Sacred Heart University, and the residents of the town of Easton, Connecticut.

It’s well-edited and very comprehensive. It’s what we’re trying to do with KnoxTNToday.com – minus the non-profit part. Anyhow, this look at Thanksgiving from 1955 is for boomers – the people who watched The Lone Ranger and Perry Mason on a black and white TV. Anybody younger than 65 will be confused. Here are a couple of sample ads to whet your interest. Thanks, Jean and Joe. Happy Thanksgiving from your friends in Knoxville, Tennessee.