Tennessee Assistant of the Year!

Patricia Jackson, an educational support professional from West Haven Elementary School, won the Tennessee ESP (education support person) of the year award!

Representing Tennessee, Jackson will travel to Seattle for the NEA ESP Conference with the other 49 state winners. Having been at West Haven for 23 years, Jackson says adults still call her because of the relationship built in their time with her during their elementary years. “I get really close to a lot of my kids,” Jackson said. “I think they know I love them, and that’s very important.”

Jackson takes her role of caring about her impact outside of the classroom as she serves on the executive board of the KCEA as a classified staff member. She uses this platform to build up other teaching assistants personally and professionally. Congratulations, Patricia Jackson, on making a difference throughout your career in education.

Susan Espiritu is the ultimate optimist who wants to share uplifting, entertaining stories from your communities and youth! Send them to [email protected]