Tech help available

We’re very excited about the 1:1 initiative that will provide a Chromebook to every K-12 Knox County Schools student this fall.

To help students and families get the most out of their technology tools, we’ve created a Tech Help page with videos and instructional guides for students, parents/guardians and employees. The page also includes an option to submit a support ticket.

We’re confident that Chromebooks will enhance the work of teaching and learning for all students, so be sure to take advantage of these support resources if you need assistance.

Student schedules will be available in Aspen beginning on the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 19. The first day of the fall semester, both in-person and virtual, is Monday, Aug. 24, which is a half-day. We look forward to seeing our students – both in person and online – at that time!

Kindergarten: Staggered days for kindergarten will begin on Tuesday, Aug. 25, and the hours during staggered days will be 7:45 to noon. The first full day for kindergarten students will be Tuesday, Sept. 8. Schools will send letters to kindergarten parents with specific dates for each enrolled child.

