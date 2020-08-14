Tanisha Baker gets SCORE boost

Sandra ClarkBiz Notes, Inside 640

Tanisha Baker, program and analytics director of Project GRAD Knoxville, is one of 30 leaders chosen by the State Collaborative on Reforming Education to participate in the 2020-21 cohort of the Complete Tennessee Leadership Institute.


Sacred Ground Hospice House will break ground today (8/14) at 10 a.m. at 1120 Dry Gap Pike. All are invited.

North Knoxville BPA will meet today (8/14) at 7:45 a.m. at the Fulton High Stadium or via Zoom. Mayor Indya Kincannon will speak, and attendees will bring school supplies for Fulton High and Whittle Springs Middle School. Zoom available. Register here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *