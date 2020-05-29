Take a break without breaking the bank

If you are like me, a glass of bubbly feels like a celebration. It doesn’t feel like there is much to celebrate lately, so why not treat yourself to a bottle of bubbles and make merry just because it’s sunny? Or just because it’s Friday, because you’re healthy, or any reason at all. We all need some extra cheer right now, so why not “just because?”

I’ve been drinking Kirkland Signature Asolo Prosecco Superiore Docg from Costco lately. Yes, you read that right – Costco brand Prosecco.

Guess what? It’s really good! It’s slightly off-dry (meaning it has a little sweetness) but is still crisp and citrusy, with a hint of baked apples. Even with the hint of sweetness it still has a nice, dry finish.

You can drink it on its own or make Mimosas (orange juice) or Bellinis (peach puree) with it. This Prosecco is also incredibly affordable at $6.99 a bottle.

You don’t have to break the bank to put a little fun into your evening. Cheers!

Karen Van Guilder Little – Josephine Sommelier

As the general manager of Josephine in Nashville, and a Certified Sommelier with the Court of Master Sommeliers, Karen gets to marry her love of food and wine and learning through teaching.