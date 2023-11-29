Suddenly, it’s Christmas!

Food City is humming and it’s not even December yet!

Curt’s Ace Hardware: Company officials will break ground today (11/29/23) at 10 a.m. for the new Curt’s Ace Hardware coming to Morristown, Tennessee, at 170 S. Liberty Hill Road. This will be Food City’s 11th Curt’s Ace Hardware location.

Empty Stocking Fund: Food City was thrilled to donate $7,000 in food and money to this local charity which will provide 3,000 boxes of food to hungry families before Christmas. Each basket contains 40 items, enough for a holiday meal plus a week of nutrition for a family of four.

Coca-Cola Caravan: Since 1997, the brightly lit caravan has rolled through American towns, bringing the magic of Christmas. The iconic Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan will make three stops today and tomorrow:

Alcoa Food City, 1388 Tesla Blvd., Wednesday, Nov. 29, noon to 3 p.m.

Morristown Food City, 2310 Sandstone Dr., Wednesday, Nov. 29, 6-9 p.m.

Dandridge Food City, 123 Hwy 25W, Thursday, Nov. 30, noon to 3 p.m.

Come out to enjoy photos with Santa, product sampling (while supplies last), festive holiday music and the Coca-Cola Polar Bear character.

Santa Claus is coming to town. Bring your phone or camera to capture the image of your child with Santa. Sponsored by Coca-Cola. Santa appearances are 5-7 p.m. at these locations:

Friends & Pets in Need: Continuing through December 31, specially marked bags containing non-perishable food items, as well as bags containing pet food products will be available for purchase for only $15 (plus tax) at all area Food City locations. Customers wishing to purchase the bags may deposit them in the collection bins located at the front of the store. 100% of the products collected will benefit local hunger relief organizations and animal shelters throughout the region.

Vaccines available: Food City Pharmacy locations are once again providing the flu vaccine this immunization season. Vaccinations are available on a walk-up basis at Food City immunizing pharmacies and will continue throughout flu season, based upon vaccine availability. Visit foodcity.com for a complete list of immunizing locations.

Betsi James is special events manager for Food City’s Knoxville and Chattanooga divisions.