Spring Break Pride and Prejudice

Here are a few of my favorite things – Painting, reading, sunshine, and of course my daughter!

Reading has always been a favorite pastime. Before it was trendy, I was consuming books as fast as possible. Covid has been a perfect time to devour fiction, a perfect escape. Reading and painting have helped soften the isolation of this pandemic.

This painting is a study of my daughter gulping down “Pride and Prejudice.” Still an unfinished work, I keep it around to inspire and lead the way when needed. Besides, I just like it. Sorry, it’s not for sale.

