SOUP accepting applications

Knoxville SOUP is accepting applications to present at its fundraising dinner Wednesday, May 17, at Dara’s Garden, 2637 Maryville Pike in South Knoxville. Up to four groups will be selected to make presentations about their proposed or in-progress community-enhancing projects.

Applicants can be from anywhere in Knox County. Visit knoxvillesoup.org and use the link under Knoxville SOUP Proposals to fill out a brief form about your community project. The deadline to submit a proposal is May 8.

The event features soup and other goodies provided by Rothchild Catering. Attendees are encouraged to make a minimum donation of $5 at the door, with the collected funds comprising the pot winnings. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with presentations and Q&As starting at 6 and dinner and voting to follow. The winning project will be announced around 8 p.m.

At the last SOUP event, South Knoxville Elementary School took home $828.25 for its Scientist on the Playground project. Previous winners have included other schools, neighborhood groups and nonprofits.

Items for a raffle are also being accepted. Knoxville SOUP is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, so all donations are tax deductible.

Visit knoxvillesoup.org to get information on volunteering at SOUP.