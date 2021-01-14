Soul soothing

Have you given anyone grace this week, or given yourself some grace? We all need it. Grace is the love and mercy given to us as a gift, not because we have earned it.

We all have seen serious discord and egregious displays; we have all received discourteous responses and disrespect. Fury won’t settle the situation. Here is a suggestion- try some grace.

Doors of Grace was painted at one of my favorite peaceful painting spots that soothes my soul. This must have been just after Easter or a church homecoming as wreaths adorn her doors. Step inside and forgive those that have wronged you, give them the benefit of your grace. It may soothe your soul too.

