Smokey and Santa invite all to Christmas Parade Friday

Santa Claus is coming to town and bringing Smokey with him this Friday, Dec. 6, at the 47th annual WIVK Christmas Parade in downtown Knoxville.

Smokey, UT’s costumed mascot, will serve as Grand Marshal when marching bands, floats, local fire departments, radio personalities and community organization marchers step off at 6:45 p.m. from Howard Baker Jr. Avenue on a route west to Church Street and north on Gay Street to Magnolia Avenue. Parade watchers may park free at any city-owned garage as well as the Dwight Kessel garage.

The WIVK Christmas Parade is part of the city of Knoxville’s “Christmas in the City.” Assorted festivities and performances will continue through Jan. 5. Christmas in the City includes Holidays on Ice open-air skating on Market Square, the Elf on the Shelf scavenger hunt and the Peppermint Trail.

Roads on the parade route will close at 6:15 and reopen at 8:30. Additional details on road closings and parking restrictions may be found here: No parking zones and road closures.

Paige Travis is a public information specialist for the city of Knoxville. Reach her at ptravis@knoxvilletn.gov.