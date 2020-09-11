Sites selected for county dog parks

The Knox County Parks and Recreation Department plans to build five new dog parks within the next couple of years thanks to a contest and grant program initiated and funded by the Boyd Family Foundation.

Earlier this year, the non-profit organization, which supports animal welfare and youth education in Tennessee, gave residents the opportunity to submit nominations for 10 new dog parks – five under the county’s parks and recreation system and five under the city’s system.

The proposal – dubbed the Knox Neighborhood Dog Parks Plan – was designed to make Knox County No. 1 in dog parks per capita in the nation. The county is ranked No. 29 currently.

The winning Knox County communities are:

Corryton/Gibbs

New Harvest

Karns

Powell

Halls

For Knox County Parks and Rec, that means building new dog parks at: Beverly Park, New Harvest Park, the SportsPark in Karns and Powell Station Park. Park leaders also are consulting with experts to determine which park in Halls would serve as the best location. They’ll know more in the coming days.

The foundation plans to set aside $50,000 for each park and the county will cover the rest.

“Most of Knox County’s state-of-the-art dog parks exist because of the generosity Randy Boyd has shown this community for more than a decade,” Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said. “It has long been a priority to ensure Knox County is a pet-friendly community. As a pet owner myself, I know these new park additions will move us even further down the path to becoming one of the most pet-friendly places in America.”

The contest kicked off in early June and residents suggested nominations through the knoxdogparks.com website. The nomination period was then followed on social media for much of July as neighborhoods were encouraged to publicly share on social media why their community met the needs of a dog park. They used the hashtag #KNDP.

“We opened it for three weeks of social media and written support, shoutouts, etc. and those were tallied and scored to select the winners,” said Harrison Forbes, who is the grant organizer and is advising the county’s Parks and Rec Department about the new dog parks.

The foundation received more than 1,000 requests and votes from every zip code in the county.

Under the terms of the grant, the parks must be complete within two years, although officials expect to open a number of those parks within a year, Forbes said.

The effort is part of Randy and Jenny Boyd’s commitment to enhancing Knoxville, their hometown. The couple established the Boyd Foundation in 2018. Randy Boyd, who is the president of the University of Tennessee, founded PetSafe and has helped the city and county build a number of dog parks over the years. His wife, Jenny Boyd, is a local business owner and philanthropist, who is passionate about animal welfare.

In other news, the Knox County Engineering and Public Works Department:

Began Barnard Road re-alignment project

Installed new cross drain pipe and grass swale on Keller Bend Road

Installed new replacement side drain pipe and repaired concrete driveway on Happy Lane. This project is featured in the photos above.

Mike Donila is communications director for Knox County government.