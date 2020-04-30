Shareholders OK First Horizon IberiaBank merger

First Horizon National Corp. has received shareholder approval for its previously announced all-stock merger of equals with IberiaBank Corporation. The shareholders of each company approved the merger at special meetings held on April 24, 2020.

Upon completion of the transaction, the combined company will be one of the largest financial services companies headquartered in the South and one of the top 25 banks in the U.S. in deposits. The companies expect the merger to close in the second quarter of 2020, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals.

Following closing, the combined holding company and combined bank will operate under the First Horizon name and will be headquartered in Memphis. The headquarters of the combined company’s regional banking business will be located in New Orleans, La., according to a press release.

Bryan Jordan, board chair and CEO of First Horizon, said, “As a combined company, we will have an expansive 11-state reach in high-growth, attractive markets. When we complete the integration of our company in 2021, we will be better positioned to deliver the innovative products and technology our customers have come to expect from us.”

Under the terms of the merger agreement, holders of IberiaBank common stock will receive 4.584 shares of First Horizon common stock for each share of IBERIABANK common stock they own at the closing.

For a look at First Horizon’s first quarter performance: First Horizon_1Q20 Infographic

Jennifer Holder, owner of Pirate Girl PR, provides information about First Horizon.