Sesame Street, Biltmore and more at House & Garden Show

For over 40 years the Dogwood Arts House & Garden Show has showcased the latest trends in home improvement, landscape design, décor and more. The 2020 show will be at the Knoxville Convention Center Friday through Sunday, Feb. 14-16. Show hours are Friday 10-6, Saturday 10-7 and Sunday 10-5.

Hundreds of exhibitors will offer innovative ideas for your home and garden. Attendees can stroll through over 10,000 sq. ft. of beautifully landscaped Grand Gardens created by local landscape design firms. Experience an Incredible Tiny Home, recreational boats and a variety of tractors and landscaping equipment for every budget. The Art Market will feature unique art, jewelry and handmade products from local and regional artists.

On the How-to Stage presented by Discovery, experts from HGTV.com and local tastemakers will provide DIY demonstrations, tips on real estate trends, cooking, home improvement, gardening and much more.

Farmstead educator and artisan chef, Jeff Ross, will take guests from “Farm to Forest” on a culinary journey through cooking with foraged ingredients at Blackberry Farm and Blackberry Mountain.

Parker Andes, horticulture director at the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, N. C., is presenting “The Biltmore Gardens Today,” taking guests behind the scenes of what’s it like to maintain the 125-year old gardens at the famed estate.

Don’t forget the kids! East Tennessee PBS and ORNL Federal Credit Union are bringing the Sesame Street 50th Birthday Bash to the show. Big Bird, Elmo, Cookie Monster and Abby Cadabby will all be there to celebrate. Character meet & greets are scheduled all weekend long and the Birthday Bash will take place on Friday, Feb. 14, from 2-5 p.m. complete with a dance party, birthday treats, crafts, character photo ops and more.

The 2020 Dogwood Arts House & Garden Show, presented by ORNL Federal Credit Union, is the largest fundraiser for Dogwood Arts and helps keep 99 percent of Dogwood Arts events free to all each year.

Tickets are: $10 for adults, $8 for those 65+ and military, and free for children 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door. Info: 865-637-4561.

Shannon Herron oversees marketing, communications and design services for the 18 annual events and programs of Dogwood Arts.