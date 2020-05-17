Services Tuesday for retired KFD captain

Retired Knoxville Fire Department Captain Jerry Edward Galbraith has died.

Captain Galbraith, 80, of Kodak, served for 39 years and continued to enjoy breakfasts with other retires. He was a member of Timothy Street Baptist Church where he found extended family members and lifelong friends. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Sharron Kay. Other obituary information is here.

Family and friends will meet at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, for a 10:30 a.m. graveside service at Oak Grove Cemetery. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike. 865-523-4999.