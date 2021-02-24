Services today for South Knox native

Lt. Col. Bobby L. Coleman, U. S. Marine Corps (Ret.), of South Knoxville, passed away Feb. 21, 2021, at age 83. Mr. Coleman served 25 years in the Marine Corps, including two tours in Vietnam. He flew 330 combat missions and received 21 air medals including the Distinguished Flying Cross.

He earned a master’s degree and doctorate in education from the University of Tennessee after getting his bachelor’s at Vanderbilt University. He was a tenured professor of math and statistics at Pellissippi State Community College for 25 years. He was a lifetime member and deacon at Sevier Heights Baptist Church. Additional obituary information is here.

The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. today (2/24) with a celebration of life to follow at 7 p.m. in the chapel of Berry Funeral Home, Chapman Highway.