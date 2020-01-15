Services today for retired HUD director

Funeral services are today (01/15) for Mary Geneva Clemons Wilson, 66, retired field office director for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Renewal in Knoxville. The family will receive friends from 5:30-6:30 p.m. with funeral service to follow at Freedom Fellowship Christian Church, 4027 Papermill Drive.

A native of Jacksonville, Florida, Mrs. Wilson earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology from University of North Florida. She later obtained a master’s degree in public administration. She worked for Jacksonville Mayor Hans Tanzler as administrative assistant before moving to Knoxville in 1991 to work for HUD under Ginny Peck.

Mrs. Wilson was a member of Mount Olive Baptist Church under the leadership of the Rev. Kelly Miller Smith Jr., where she served as a bible study teacher, Sunday school teacher, and as one of the church’s librarians. In her final days she attended Freedom Fellowship Christian Church under the leadership of the Rev. Derrick Wakefield.

Survivors include brothers, Henry and Dennis Clemons; children Ashley, Keith, T.J. and Jessica Wilson; and three grandchildren. Patton Funeral Home handled local arrangements. Obituary info here.