Services set for pastor Derrickson Sr.

Services will be held Tuesday and Wednesday for Dr. Donald Lee Derrickson Sr., 91, who passed away Aug. 19 in Knoxville. He was the pastor of Greater First Church Of God In Christ (formerly of Rock Temple) for 50 years.

Family will receive friends 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25, at Jarnigan’s Chapel with the funeral service at 7 p.m. with Elder Willie J. Bonner as eulogist. Interment will be 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26, at Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, John Sevier Hwy.

