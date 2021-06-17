Services Friday for Cecil Lee

A well-known member of the Carter community has died. Cecil Lee, 82, of Strawberry Plains, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021. He was the longtime owner/operator of Stormer’s Hardware at the 4-Way. He also owned Trentville Flower Shop.

Stormer’s is now owned by his son, Dusty Lee.

Cecil Lee was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of Strawberry Plains United Methodist Church. He later attended Hillcrest Baptist Church. He loved Southern Gospel Music and never missed a chance to sing, according to his family. He sang with New Life Trio for many years and his now-deceased buddies Don Lane and George Kirby. He later sang with Melinda Wright and Wanda White.

“Stormer’s was next door to Helma’s (Restaurant),” said Patti Smith, who graduated from Carter High in the class with Cecil’s wife, Betty. “Anytime we needed anything, Cecil usually had it – especially toys.” She remembered her younger son, Adam, who would talk his MoMo (his name for Patti’s mother, Helma Gilreath) into buying toys. “Cecil always thought that was a good thing because MoMo always thought it was the right thing to do. If Adam wanted it, MoMo thought he needed it, of course.

“Cecil was a gentle and good man.”

The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Friday, June 18, at Bridges Funeral Home, followed by the funeral service at 7. Additional obituary information is here.