Service Sunday for Bobby Ward

Robert Eugene “Bobby” Ward, 59, of Oak Ridge, went to be with the Lord on February 13, 2020. He was born on July 27, 1960, in Knoxville, TN. He was a 1978 graduate of West High School. He served in the USAF and was honorably discharged in 1987.

Bobby was a believer and gave his life to Christ followed by believer’s baptism. During his last days he felt at peace, surrounded by family and friends, sharing stories and very much looking forward to Eternity with his Lord and Savior.

He is preceded in death by his parents Bob and Judy (Brewton) Ward, grandparents Bud and Pauline Ward and Roy and Marie Brewton. Bobby is survived by his daughter, Ashley Ward, and many other family and friends who loved him. A Celebration of Life service will be held Sunday, March 1, at 3 p.m. Honeysuckle Lane Community Center, 76 Honeysuckle Lane, Oak Ridge.

Posted as a courtesy to the family of Robert Eugene Ward.