Scholarship to honor Loudon educator

A scholarship fund has been set up to honor educator Jerry Lee Masingo, who passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at age 73.

Donations should be earmarked for the Jerry Masingo’s Math Scholarship for Greenback High School Students and mailed to Greenback Public School, 6945 Morganton Road, Greenback TN 37742.

Mr. Masingo held many positions at Greenback High School including math teacher, coach, athletic director and administrator for 52 years. He served as Greenback’s representative on the Loudon County Commission and a graduate of Greenback School and the University of Tennessee. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Phyllis Guider Masingo, and other family and friends. Additional obituary information here.