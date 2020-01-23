Scam Alert

Beware of phone calls claiming to be from the Knoxville Utilities Board. On Wednesday, callers were using the number 844-453-9625, but that can change instantly.

If you answer, a recording will inform your power is going to be cut off within 30 minutes for non-payment of your bill.

You will be instructed to call 866-330-7123 to avoid this calamity, then thanked for choosing KUB (as if you have a choice, short of going off the grid).

These numbers had been deactivated by the end of the day, but it’s unlikely that the scammers will give up.

A KUB representative said that KUB will never issue such a threat via telephone, and that they are aware of the scam.