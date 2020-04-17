Saying goodbye to ‘Papa Bear’

With education as a measurement, D.M. Miller “outgrew his raisin’”

The former Rule High School coach, teacher and principal said it was some kind of miracle that he earned two degrees and spent half a century as an educator and administrator. He said he was the only person to serve on the Knoxville City School Board and the consolidated city-county board.

His father, Ben, had a fourth-grade education. His mother, Stella, made it through fifth grade in Roane County.

D.M. went to Lonsdale Elementary, Rule High, the U.S. Navy, Maryville College and the University of Tennessee. He topped out with a master’s in education administration.

Miller, 94, died on April 15.

“He was an incredible football coach of the little but loud Rule High Golden Bears,” said former player Mike Price, later a pass receiver for the Volunteers.

“Coach Miller devoted his life to helping young people give their best effort on and off the playing fields. I’m one of his boys and I’m proud of it.”

Miller was proud to be a Golden Bear and he stayed connected to the Lonsdale community throughout his life. Many referred to him as “Papa Bear.”

Miller, as a student at Rule High, played four sports and was football captain. He graduated on a Friday and joined the Navy on Monday. He served in World War II in the Pacific on the U.S.S. Gosper. The ship was to have been part of the Okinawa invasion.

“We thought we were going to invade Japan, but, thank goodness, the war ended,” he said.

After that, Miller played on an undefeated football team at Maryville College and returned to Rule High as an assistant coach in 1950. He taught math, science and health. He moved up to head coach and served as principal for a decade.

He became the administrative assistant to the superintendent in the city school system. He also served on the board of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association and was inducted into its Hall of Fame in 1994.

A greater honor was bestowed upon Miller in 2015. The Rule Alumni organization presented him with the “Greatest Among Us” Award.

Miller was born Oct. 22, 1925. He and wife Viola were married in 1951. They lived in Norwood and were active at New Hope Presbyterian Church. He served on the Knox County school board from 1996 to 2004. Amherst Elementary School was built during his tenure and now serves 800 students in grades K-5.

Additional obituary information is here.