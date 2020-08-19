Sage casts state’s votes at convention

Keely Sage cast Tennessee’s votes at Tuesday night’s Democratic convention. Who is Keely Sage? Let’s call her an up-and-comer. Sage, from Clarksville, is the president of Tennessee College Democrats. She began her college career at King University where she wrestled for its nationally-ranked women’s team and did research in condensed matter physics. She now attends the University of Tennessee Knoxville to pursue a degree in biosystems engineering. She is also the vice-chair for the Environmental Caucus for the College Democrats of America and also the Tennessee Democratic Party.

Group Swim Lessons are back for Y members and non-members. It’s never too late to learn to swim. Spots in September lessons will fill up quickly, so register soon at your local Y. One-on-one private swim lessons are also available.

Career Fair today (8/19) at Parkwest Medical Center from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Grab a mask and come to learn more about your career with us. Info: information:

Lincoln Memorial University has opened in-school and virtual classes, effective Aug. 17. Dr. Clayton Hess, LMU president, said the university will follow the posted Academic Calendar for Fall 2020 and plans to follow much of Gov. Bill Lee’s Tennessee Pledge for reopening Tennessee Responsibly.