River Sports adjusts

River Sports has adjusted to the current coronavirus closures by consolidating its hours of operation and temporarily closing its Cedar Bluff location and the Climbing Center. The store at 2918 Sutherland Ave. is open seven days a week for sales and rentals.

Rental items include canoes, kayaks, fishing kayaks, electric bikes, mountain bikes, greenway bikes and camping equipment.

Ed McAlister has been operating an outfitters store for 30-plus years. His website is downright optimistic:

“We have rentals. Sunshine and fresh air are proven immunity boosters and a great way to get out of the house. We disinfect all equipment before deploying. You can shop over the phone and we’ll bring items to your car.”

New hours are 11-7 weekdays, 10-6 on Saturdays and 12-6 on Sundays.

River Sports will even bring merchandise to your in-town home on orders $100 or more.

River Sports will open its outpost at the Cove at Concord as soon as the water level rises, according to Mike Donila. Info: website or 865-523-0066.

Notes

Knox County Parks & Rec is holding off on starting major new projects, since sales tax revenue is down, according to Donila. In a late March interview, Donila said the county has canceled reservations for some of the shelters through early May. Crews are putting priority on safety-related projects.

New Harvest Park Farmers Market is currently set to open on Thursday, April 23.

Lone Mountain State Forest in Morgan County has been closed until further notice by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Forest personnel have seen a significant increase in visitors with many of them congregating in parking lots and trail heads and not following CDC guidelines to maintain physical distance. This is creating safety concerns for the public and forestry staff, according to a press release. Access points and trails will be closed to prevent groups from gathering in order to protect public health.

Navitat at Ijams Nature Center has closed temporarily and hopes to reopen around May 10.

Knox Birds has cancelled its April meeting and invited Ron Hoff to speak at the May meeting about his recent trip to Australia. Info: knoxbirds.org.

Ideas about outdoor events to include or people to interview? Email suggestions to sandra.clark@KnoxTNToday.com.