Rehab at Fort Sanders Regional helps Covid survivor

Elizabeth White, 48, is recovering from Covid as a “long-hauler,” or someone who carries effects of the virus long after it has left her body. White’s symptoms started with a headache so severe that she could barely left her head off the pillow. The next day she started running a fever. Then came the diagnosis: Covid-19.
After testing positive in October and then treating symptoms at home, White began to experience breathing problems. As soon as her oxygen levels were checked in the emergency room at Fort Sanders Regional, she was admitted.
She was discharged after eight days of hospitalization, finally free from Covid and pneumonia. White wasn’t free from her breathing problems, though. She left the hospital with an oxygen tank, unable to walk even short distances.
As a part-time critical care family coordinator at Fort Sanders, White was aware of the Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation Program (CROP/ PROP) at the center. She got a referral and began work with Emily Hunley, ACSM. Read more about their progress and Elizabeth White’s journey to get back to her normal: Covenant Health FSRMC Cardiopulmonary Rehab