Rehab at Fort Sanders Regional helps Covid survivor

Sandra ClarkInside 640, Our Town Health

Elizabeth White (at right) exercises at cardiopulmonary rehab with Emily Hunley, exercise physiologist.

Elizabeth White, 48, is recovering from Covid as a “long-hauler,” or someone who carries effects of the vi­rus long after it has left her body. White’s symptoms started with a headache so severe that she could barely left her head off the pillow. The next day she started running a fever. Then came the diagnosis: Covid-19.


After testing posi­tive in October and then treat­ing symptoms at home, White began to experi­ence breathing problems. As soon as her oxygen levels were checked in the emergency room at Fort Sanders Regional, she was admitted.

She was discharged after eight days of hos­pitalization, finally free from Covid and pneumonia. White wasn’t free from her breath­ing problems, though. She left the hospital with an oxygen tank, unable to walk even short distances.

As a part-time critical care family coordinator at Fort Sanders, White was aware of the Cardiopulmonary Reha­bilitation Program (CROP/ PROP) at the center. She got a referral and began work with Emily Hunley, ACSM. Read more about their progress and Elizabeth White’s journey to get back to her normal: Covenant Health FSRMC Cardiopulmonary Rehab

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *