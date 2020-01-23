Redbud in snow

A coating of snow quiets the air and brings a certain softness to the hills and valleys of East Tennessee. After the initial rush to get into downtown to the office or the race to get out to go home, snow will have the same quieting effect on downtown Knoxville.

Here the snow gathers on the branches of an old redbud with the orange backdrop of Knoxville’s Hilton Hotel parking garage. Natural abstracts such as this are fun to find and photograph. This tree was my subject on several occasions including one previously shared in KnoxTN Today contrasting the orange wall and its pink blossoms. Unfortunately, the tree is no longer there so now I will remember it through my memories and my art.

