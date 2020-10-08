Ravishing Radishes

A vibrant vegetable vignette from the local farmers market seized my attention with the colors but also the tendrils of root vegetables. Who knew radishes presented in so many different varieties? This sure makes you want to clean your plate or hang this on your favorite foodie’s wall! Farm to Wall, and alliteration aplenty.

Photographer Chris and painter Robin Rohwer share a painting or photograph that captured their interest in hopes that it will also capture yours. Their website is www.ChristopherRobinArts.com. All works are copyright protected.