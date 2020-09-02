PSCC student is ‘Leader of Promise’

Moriah Hall, a new student orientation leader at Pellissippi State, has been named a 2020 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar. Hall, an accounting major, is one of 207 Phi Theta Kappa members named a 2020 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar. She has received a $1,000 scholarship from the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation.

“The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation has a long history of providing financial assistance to outstanding students at community colleges,” said Jane Hale Hopkins, president of the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation. “We are proud to partner with Phi Theta Kappa to make it possible for more deserving students to achieve their educational goals and support tomorrow’s leaders of the global community.”

Phi Theta Kappa is an honor society that recognizes the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helps them to grow as scholars and leaders. Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholars are selected based on scholastic achievement, community service and leadership potential. Nearly 700 applications were received, and a total of $207,000 was awarded.

“I made the decision to join Phi Theta Kappa to take advantage of the extracurricular learning, leadership and scholarship opportunities, and I am beyond grateful to have been chosen for the 2020 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise scholarship!” Hall said. “This scholarship will aid in paying for my textbooks and other school supplies, giving me a chance to focus on maintaining a high GPA.”

The funds provided by the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation not only aid college completion, but also give students the opportunity to engage in PTK programs and develop leadership skills to become future leaders in their communities.

“Research shows that Phi Theta Kappa members are four times more likely to complete a college degree than their peers,” said Monica Marlowe, executive director of the Phi Theta Kappa Foundation. “The Leaders of Promise Scholarships recognize students for what they have achieved already and assure that financial need isn’t an obstacle to achieving their academic goals.”

Hall, a homeschool graduate, is on track to graduate in spring 2021 and plans to transfer to East Tennessee State University to pursue her bachelor’s degree in accounting.

“I chose to attend Pellissippi State because I appreciate the small campus environment,” she said. “The small class sizes make it very easy to form a personal connection with my professors and classmates, which I greatly enjoy.”

Lesli Bales-Sherrod does marketing and writing for Pellissippi State Community College.