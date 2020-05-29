PSCC plans four class formats for fall

Pellissippi State Community College plans to allow students to return to campus on a limited basis this fall, offering classes in four formats.

“While our top priority remains providing a safe environment for our students and employees, our goal is to continue to give students the best learning experiences we can, both inside and outside the classroom,” said Pellissippi State President L. Anthony Wise Jr.

Pellissippi State students will be able to choose classes taught these ways:

Virtual: Courses are offered online, using virtual platforms such as Microsoft Teams and Zoom to offer instruction at the times and days listed in the college's fall schedule

Hybrid: Courses offer part online or virtual instruction and part face-to-face instruction in a classroom, with instructors letting students know which days they will meet on campus; and

On-campus: Courses are taught in a traditional classroom, face-to-face, and will be limited primarily to programs that have a strong hands-on component, such as nursing and welding. A few general education courses will be offered on campus in the evening with smaller enrollments to allow for social distancing.

Pellissippi State recognizes that some students may not be returning to their universities this fall and encourages local students to register for classes that will transfer to their home institutions after the coronavirus pandemic is resolved. Pellissippi State offers 50 pathways that will transfer to four-year universities in addition to its 25 programs that prepare graduates to enter the workforce in two years, all for about $2,100 per semester for a full-time student.

“We know this fall will not look like ‘business as usual’ for many of us,” Wise said. “We welcome not only those students who choose to stay home for a bit, but also those who have decided this might be the time to learn new skills and pursue a different career moving forward.”

Registration is underway. Info: www.pstcc.edu or 865-694-6400.

