Proud to help United Way

Emerson Breeden and I visited the United Way of Greater Knoxville this week to meet the new CEO, Matt Ryerson, and do a ceremonial check presentation of Food City’s $37,000 donation to the United Way.

Emerson explained that $12,000 was proceeds from the annual Food Show, while the balance was a corporate contribution to United Way.

Ryerson asked about the food show, and Emerson explained that it’s a way for vendors to offer samples of new products. Vendors pay to exhibit, and people pay to walk through. The event usually raises $12,000 for United Way.

Betsi James coordinates community relations for Food City in Knoxville.