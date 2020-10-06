Powell’s Bailey Group joins REA

The Bailey Group, based in Powell, has joined Realty Executives Associates as a powered brand.

Justin Bailey, CEO of Realty Executives Associates, said he’s thrilled to have his parents affiliate with REA.

“We are so excited to announce our newest REA Powered Brand, The Bailey Group, located at 2322 W. Emory Road in Powell,” he posted on social media. “The Bailey Group is deeply rooted in Knoxville real estate, and is led by long-time experts Laura and Larry Bailey.

“We are so proud to have The Bailey Group join us at REA!”

Both Larry and Laura Bailey grew up in Powell, graduated from Powell High School and have long been active in the business community there. Laura owned and operated Knoxville Realty for some 30 years, closing the office after Justin Bailey opened Bailey & Co. Real Estate.

After rapid growth and expansion to West Knoxville, Bailey was recruited to join REA, the largest real estate firm in East Tennessee with over 600 agents and full-time staff. Justin was an agent with Realty Executives for five years before forming Bailey & Co. He grew his firm from four to 50 agents in less than four years.

At REA, Bailey is CEO and broker of the Bearden office. Steve Fogarty, president and CEO for the last 13 years, will continue as president and as principal broker of the Farragut office.

Laura Bailey said she and Larry are glad to join Justin at REA. In an interview Oct. 2, she listed the advantages of the national brand: relocation referrals, marketing and technology assistance.

“Plus, we never moved. We’re still in the same office with the same phone number (865-947-9000).

Other members of The Bailey Group at Realty Executives are:

Rob Logan, an agent and licensed assistant who serves as transaction coordinator.

Jennifer Mayes, who handles marketing and is listing coordinator.

Jimmie Lynn Kelly, secretary.

Jesse Tillman Pepper, involved with all things Powell.

In another post, Justin Bailey commented: “I’m probably a little biased but this is a dream team right here. Honest, hard-working, ethical, empathetic and as experienced as it gets.