Powell Easter Egg Hunt

PBPA Easter Egg Hunt will be Saturday, April 8, with booths opening at 11 a.m. Age appropriate egg hunts will begin at 1 p.m. There will be giveaways, bounce houses and food!

The event will be held at the First Baptist Academy soccer fields in Powell. There is plenty of parking.

If you are a local business and would like to join the PBPA to have a booth, please join at www.powelltn.org. If already a member and would like to participate with a booth, please contact Laura Bailey or Jeff Bagwell to sign up. Must have giveaways and be on our list.

Susan Espiritu is the ultimate optimist who wants to share uplifting, entertaining stories from your communities and youth! Send them to [email protected]