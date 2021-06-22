Pleasant Ridge gets new principal

Jennifer Morrell has been appointed principal of Pleasant Ridge Elementary School effective July 2021. Morrell joined Knox County Schools in 2003 as a teacher at Powell Middle School. She previously taught at Grace Christian Academy, and also has taught at Holston Middle, Cedar Bluff Middle and Karns Middle. She worked as an instructional coach at Halls Middle and Cedar Bluff Middle. She was part of the Leadership Academy in 2016 and placed at Bearden Middle as an assistant principal. In 2017, she was named the assistant principal at East Knox County Elementary and in 2020 she was appointed the assistant principal at Spring Hill Elementary, where she currently serves. Morrell holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from King University, a master’s degree in mathematics and an educational specialist degree in educational leadership, both from the University of Tennessee.

Josh Flory is a multi-media specialist with Knox County Schools and writes the blog Hall Pass for the KCS website.