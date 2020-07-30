I took a shot, photo I mean, of this guy while on a trip to California, painting him after I returned home. At the time I was not focused on him just six feet away. He was strumming, and I was humming.

The music and energy of the market area was so alive, it was a total Cali vibe! I tried to keep that frenetic feel with the urgency in this painting. He was playing around and so was.

