PBPA meeting on for Tuesday

- Powell BPA will meet at noon Tuesday, June 9, at Jubilee Banquet Facility. The group will be limited to the first 50; food will be served at the table and social distancing will be observed.
- Fountain City BPA will not meet in June. The meeting was scheduled for June 10 at Central Baptist Church.
- Hallsdale Powell Utility District board of commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, at the district office on Cunningham Road. All are welcomed.
- Donation: Consolidated Nuclear Security has donated $100,000 to the East Tennessee Foundation’s Neighbor to Neighbor Disaster Relief Fund, which awards grants weekly to nonprofits working to meet critical needs. Details here.
- Libraries: Eight of 19 are open: Lawson McGhee, Burlington, Carter, Cedar Bluff, Farragut, Fountain City, Powell and Howard Pinkston. Info here.