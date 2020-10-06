Parkview North brings 101 senior living apartments

Parkview Senior Living invited the neighbors to the grand opening of Parkview North on Oct. 2. The new facility at 975 E. Emory Road joins Parkview West on Broome Road and Parkview Maryville.

Business and political leaders joined owner/developer Jay McBride for the ribbon-cutting. He called Parkview a true community of individuals, not just a building.

Parkview North has 101 apartments and 12 residents. Rent ranges from $2,000 to $4,000 per month and includes prepared meals, laundry facilities, a theatre, exercise room, game room and beauty salon. Residents don’t pay for utilities or maintenance; they must be 55 or older and can bring small pets.

Resident Phyllis Koson was sitting on the front porch. She moved to Knoxville to be near her daughter, living first in West Knoxville but signing up quickly to move to Parkview North where she is “within walking distance” of her daughter now. Learn more here.