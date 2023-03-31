Our Town Adventures with Knox the Fox

Who remembers Flat Stanley? I loved reading Flat Stanley’s first journey when I was a little girl (oh, around 1964) and then years later reading his many adventures to my students as a teacher.

If you don’t know the story, Stanley Lambchop is flattened by a bulletin board while sleeping and finds a life of adventure as “Flat Stanley,” sliding under doors, traveling through the mail and experiencing quite the escapades, making the reader feel like a sidekick on his travels.

Fast forward to 2023 and my granddaughter created Knox the Fox, a travel mate for our new (maybe monthly) column, Our Town Adventure Seekers. Knox the Fox will be going on some grand adventures with our local families and giving us the backstory of some pretty interesting places that we may want to visit or may never get to visit!

Hopefully, you will enjoy the trips with our new travel mate! Oh, and you may even see him around town at some local events as well!

Susan Espiritu is the ultimate optimist who wants to share uplifting, entertaining stories from your communities and youth! Send them to [email protected]