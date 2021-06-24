Catherine Braunstein: Honored by Knox Opera

Catherine Braunstein is this year’s recipient of the Happy Booker Award. This award was made posthumously, in recognition of the many years of service, dedication and love she demonstrated through her service to Knoxville Opera and the Knoxville Opera Guild. It was announced at the Knoxville Opera’s annual meeting, held June 22 at the Crown Plaza.

Dr. Catherine Elise Braunstein passed away on April 2, 2021, at age 81. She was born in Avignon, France, but chose a life in East Tennessee after meeting her late husband, Dr. Jerry Braunstein. Here she served as a researcher in the Chemical and Analytical Sciences Division at Oak Ridge National Laboratory for over 20 years.

“The Knoxville Opera Guild knew Catherine, as she was described in her obituary, ‘an indefatigable woman with panache,’” said Julia Mullaney, Guild president. “She answered every call for help whether it was stuffing envelopes, getting auction items, or anything else the Guild or Opera needed. She also was key in organizing aspects of the Metropolitan Opera Council Auditions. She never asked for recognition, and somehow was never awarded the Happy Booker Award previously. Thus, not only do we offer this award to her memory, but also to all the unsung heroes that make the Guild the joyous community we all love.”

The Happy Booker Award is presented annually by the president of the Opera Guild to recognize a member of the Guild who has exhibited extraordinary service. A silver champagne bucket engraved with all the recipients’ names is given to the honoree to keep until the next year’s award winner is announced.

The Knoxville Opera Guild is a volunteer organization created in 1992 to support Knoxville Opera and provide a means of fellowship and networking for opera lovers through cast parties, fund-raising events and educational activities. The Guild makes opera accessible to an increasingly diverse audience to enhance the quality of life in our community.

This award pays tribute to Happy Booker, a major force in the founding of Knoxville Opera who remained a vital and involved volunteer until her death in 2002. The recipients to date are:

Mark Hill – 1998

Jacqueline Ball – 1999

Joanne Mounger – 2000

Ann Exum – 2001

Theresa Stone – 2002

Frankie Hulett – 2003

Susana Esrequis – 2004

Audrey Duncan – 2005

Robert Gibson – 2006

Jim Stiegler – 2007

Margaret Bull – 2008

John Butler – 2009

Phyllis Driver – 2010

Kathy Krohmer – 2011

Audrey Duncan – 2012

Susana Esrequis – 2013

Kimberly Henry – 2014

Caesar Stair III – 2015

Mark Cramolini – 2016

Evelyn Hopp – 2017

Robin Gold – 2018

Eden McNabb Bishop – 2019

Trey Coleman – 2020

Catherine Elise Braunstein – 2021

Esther Blevins manages marketing, media and grants for the Knoxville Opera.