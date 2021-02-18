Nichols to get Haslam award

Phyllis Y. Nichols, the president and CEO of Knoxville Area Urban League, will be honored this month with the James A. Haslam II Chair’s Leadership Award by the Knoxville Chamber. The award will be presented to Nichols at the Pinnacle Business Awards on Friday, Feb. 19, during a virtual midday event. Additional info: KAUL – Haslam award

Covid update: TDH will begin registering Tennesseans aged 65+ and those in Phase 1b for vaccinations on Monday, Feb. 22. Phase 1b includes teachers and staff in grades K-12 and child care facilities. Book your appointment here.

Alcoa Highway southbound will be shut down from 8-11 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, at the new Hunt Road bridge near McGhee Tyson Airport to allow crews to prepare the newly constructed southbound lanes to open. A detour route will be marked. This schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution in this area as workers will be present. Project info here.

Click here to get a globe with little green lights. Click on a green light and get a radio station. This is way cool.

Fountain City Art Center is hosting a workshop on alcohol inks from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24. The center is located on Hotel Avenue in Fountain City Park. Go here for information or phone 865-357-2787.

Fort Sumter Community Cemetery has cancelled the annual meeting with the community in 2021 because of the risk of the COVID-19 virus. If anyone has questions or concerns about the cemetery, call 865-660-6949.