Need speed? Run, hike and bike this weekend

Friday, Aug. 14

Friday Fun Run: 6:30 p.m., Pour Taproom. Free. Info: 865 Running. Run 3 miles downtown, World’s Fair Park, and river walk.

Evening Hike: 7 p.m., Songbird Trail near Norris Dam State Park. Free. Info: Norris Dam State Park at 865-426-7461.

Night Hike: 9 p.m., Cove Lake State Park. Free. Info: Cove Lake State Park at 423-566-9701. Bring bug spray, flashlight and water. Hike 1.5 miles total. Register online.

Saturday, Aug. 15

Saturday Shop Ride: 7:30 a.m., West Bicycles. Free. Info: West Bicycles at 865-671-7591. Join us Saturday mornings for our social shop ride.

Trails that Can’t Be Concord: (Pun intended!) 8 a.m., The Cove at Concord Park. Info: Knoxville Track Club. 5-mile course include both new sections of trail. (Race has been modified to be a Run Anytime between Aug. 15 and Aug. 23.) Details online.

Morning Birding Adventure: 8 a.m., TVA Visitors Center. Free. Info: Norris Dam State Park at 865-426-7461. Join Ranger Hunter on a 1-mile hike down Lakeside Trail.

Advanced Kayak Tour: 9 a.m., Cove Lake State Park. Cost $20. Info: Cove Lake State Park 423-566-9701. Join Ranger Jordan for a 2-3 hour guided kayak tour on Norris Lake. This is NOT A BEGINNER’S tour. DO NOT sign up if you’ve never kayaked before. Kayaks, paddles and personal flotation devices will be provided. Meet at the Swimming Pool Parking Lot. Register online.

Saturday Spruce Up: 10 a.m. to noon, Bearden Village Greenway. Free. Info: Keep Knoxville Beautiful at 865-521-6957. Join us on the 3rd Saturday of each month for a Saturday Spruce Up. Register online.

Sunday, Aug. 16

Amblin’ the Andrews Ridge Trail: 4:30 p.m., Norris Dam State Park. Free. Info: Norris Dam State Park at 865-426-7461. The back-country trails each have their own unique flavor, and the Andrew’s Ridge Trail offers a healthy mix of pre-TVA history and scenic view.

Carol Evans is executive director of Legacy Parks Foundation.