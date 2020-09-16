Neal gets national chaplain award

Pam Neal was awarded the highest level of achievement as a police chaplain, according to Dr. David Crocker, interim pastor of First Baptist Knoxville where Neal works as church administrator. “Pam is the glue that holds things together. She is faithful and competent in her work for the church. And she is one of the most positive people I have ever been around,” he said. Knoxville Police Chief Eve Thomas invited Neal to a meeting at which leaders of the International Conference of Police Chaplains recognized her for extraordinary service. Neal is only the second person in Tennessee to receive this honor, he said.

Knox County Board of Health will meet 5-7 p.m. today (9/16) via Zoom streaming. The meeting will be available on Comcast Channel 12 or on the county’s YouTube site. Agenda items include proposals to tighten the Covid restrictions to limit non-family gatherings to 25 or fewer and to close bars at 10 p.m.

Tennessee Valley Fair is cancelled this year, but you can still get some deep-fried goodies at Fair Food to Go. Admission is free as several food vendors set up in the old midway only (south side of East Magnolia Avenue) this weekend – Sept 18-19. Walk through the tunnel, visit your favorite vendors and take your food-to-go. Temperatures of guests will be taken upon entry. Masks and social distancing required.