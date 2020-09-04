Mustang and all Fords car show

For one day only – Saturday Sept. 19 – Ray Varner Ford in Clinton is once again excited to host the 30th annual Mustang & All Fords Car Show and pony rides, sponsored by the Tennessee Valley Mustang Club.

The Tennessee Valley Mustang Club is dedicated to the preservation and enjoyment of all Mustangs and Shelby automobiles, 1964 ½ to current year.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. and judging begins at noon. All Makes and Models are welcome. The cost is $30 for vendors and $25 standard judge entry fee. Admission for spectators is free. Proceeds benefit East TN Children’s Hospital.

Ray Varner has hosted this event for many years, and he feels it brings fun and family to the community of Clinton. “I obviously have a love for cars, and I’m thrilled that we can showcase all makes and models. Plus, with this event, we are able to give back to the community with proceeds that are raised.”