Mr. Nigel is ‘The Gentle Giant’

Mr. Nigel exemplifies the heart of the school family by volunteering in the after-school Boys and Girls program at South Knox Elementary.

He uses that opportunity to make a difference in the lives of others and to teach valuable lessons about empathy, compassion and the power of human connections.

Principal Nicely calls him, “a gentle giant,” and “a favorite among the kids.”

Susan Espiritu is the ultimate optimist who wants to share uplifting, entertaining stories from your communities and youth! Send them to [email protected]