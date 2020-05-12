Mortgages and refinances continue growth over 2019

Despite the current shutdowns in our area, the real estate and financing businesses are still going strong. With current interest rates around 3.5 percent for a 30-year mortgage, people are continuing to refinance their current loans. In fact, we recorded 488 loans last week to the tune of $113.5 million. Of course, this number also reflects new loans for many of the $62.5 million in properties transferred last week.

This past week we did not see any large commercial transfers or loans but below is some information on how we compare to this time last year.

Here is a running total of transfers and mortgages comparing this year to last:

Transfer Value Mortgage Value Number of Transfers Number of Mortgages YTD 2020 1.165 Billion $2.03 billion 4,176 7778 YTD 2019 1.094 Billion $1.40 billion 4,199 5,475

New construction is hotter this year than last based on the number of Notices of Completion that have been filed. This time last year we had filed 524 notices vs 628 this year!

Nick McBride is the register of deeds for Knox County.