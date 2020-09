Michael Allen Wylie, 69, passed away September 1, 2020. He was a well-known real estate appraiser who had worked with his father, the late Frank Wylie, in Appraisal Associates.

Mr. Wylie was born in Fountain City, graduated from Central High School and the University of Tennessee and was a member of Central Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Wylie, three daughters and their families. Additional obituary information is here.