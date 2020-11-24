McDougal called to First Baptist

Brent McDougal is the new senior pastor at First Baptist Knoxville. He and wife Jen come to Knoxville from Dallas, Texas, where he was senior pastor at Cliff Temple Baptist Church. Dr. McDougal begins his time at First Baptist on Dec. 1 with his first Sunday in the pulpit on Dec. 6. Originally from Birmingham, McDougal holds degrees from University of Alabama, the Beeson Divinity School of Samford University, and Emory University. He and Jen have two grown children, Christopher and Emily.

The Pellissippi State Community College Media Technologies program will continue its free webinar series titled “The Art, Science & Impact of Digital Storytelling” 12:30-2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, with a focus on “Building Greater Knoxville’s National Reputation as a Creative Community.” The session will be moderated by Mary Beth West of Fletcher Marketing PR. Panelists including Deborah Allen of Catalina Content, Doug Lawyer of the Knoxville Chamber and Joe Richani of Jewelry Television. Register here.

Christmas in the City events will be modified this year because of COVID-19. Get details here.